“Not normal” wonderkid on Man Utd’s radar in potential transfer battle with Arsenal & Chelsea

Ruben Amorim and the Manchester United club badge (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly looking at a long list of players at the moment, with Lille midfield wonderkid Ayyoub Bouaddi one of the names on their radar.

The talented 18-year-old has already made 73 appearances in Lille’s first-team, and has been described as “not normal” for the ability he’s shown at such a young age by his former manager, as per BBC Sport.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, it seems it hasn’t taken long for top clubs to show an interest in Bouaddi, with Arsenal among his suitors, as we reported recently.

We’ve also been informed about Chelsea monitoring Bouaddi as they continue to snap up the world’s best young talents for their long-term project.

Manchester United also in the race for Ayyoub Bouaddi

According to Sky Sports, Man Utd will be another name to watch in the race for the French starlet, with the Red Devils casting a wide net as they look for signings to help them in both the present and future.

There are more established names on their list, with players such as Elliot Anderson, Carlos Baleba and Adam Wharton, who have Premier League experience.

Bouaddi might be more of a gamble in that respect, but he also looks like a wonderkid with a very high ceiling.

One imagines an ideal combination for MUFC would be if they could sign one player like Anderson alongside another like Bouaddi to give them a good blend of youth and experience and an investment in a solid long-term midfield partnership.

Busy January ahead for Man United?

Sky’s report also mentions interest in a striker like Jean-Philippe Mateta, and in Rennes’ talented young defender Jeremy Jacquet.

It remains to be seen if United can realistically get so many names in in January, with some of these targets likely to have to wait until the summer.

Still, it’s clear that Ruben Amorim would benefit from more work being done on this squad, so a good winter window could set the team up well for the second half of the season.