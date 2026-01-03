Bid prepared: Chelsea chiefs weighing up €150m blockbuster transfer move

Morgan Rogers in action for Aston Villa against Chelsea's Reece James (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images)

Chelsea’s recruitment team are reportedly weighing up a huge offer worth €150m for Aston Villa attacking midfielder Morgan Rogers.

As we reported yesterday, Rogers is firmly on Chelsea’s radar, and there’s the feeling within the industry that Villa might have to sell due to PSR reasons.

Now a report from Fichajes takes the story up a notch, stating that Chelsea chiefs have been weighing up trying to sign Rogers for as much as €150m.

The report explains that that kind of fee could be hugely beneficial to Villa and free them up to spend more after some challenging recent transfer windows.

Morgan Rogers to seal record-breaking Chelsea transfer?

If Rogers were to move to Chelsea for €150m, it would be a club record for the Blues and a huge statement of intent from this ownership.

The England international is a hugely impressive talent, contributing seven goals and five assists in all competitions for Villa so far this season.

At the age of 23, Rogers is also young enough to fit in to this Chelsea project, but would also have the benefit of arriving with more experience than some of their other recent signings.

Rogers really ticks all the boxes for the Blues and could help take their project to a new level, though it is admittedly also hard to see them paying quite that much money for him.

How much could Morgan Rogers cost?

Fichajes state this deal could happen for €150m, but the Spanish outlet sometimes has to be taken with a pinch of salt.

This kind of fee would make Rogers one of the most expensive signings in English football history, and would surely give Chelsea some serious PSR concerns of their own.

Having said that, the west Londoners also have a big squad full of young players, many of whom will have seen a bump in transfer value since joining, which could mean there’s potential for some big sales to help balance out major spending like this.