Oliver Glasner and Enzo Maresca (Photo by Clive Mason, Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Enzo Maresca’s exit from Chelsea this week could reportedly be set to spark something of a managerial merry-go-round.

The Italian tactician is now out of work and will surely have interest in his services soon after winning silverware and delivering Champions League qualification at Stamford Bridge.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano in the post below from his official account on X, one option for Maresca could be Manchester City, depending on what Pep Guardiola decides to do at the end of this season…

? Enzo Maresca remains on Man City shortlist for the future, highly rated but nothing agreed at this stage. Guardiola has not made any decision, 100% focused on this season + Maresca respects Pep. Maresca, on #MCFC shortlist only if Pep leaves. ?? https://t.co/WxWoTt7TQG pic.twitter.com/rUwGerNiri — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 1, 2026

Meanwhile, Chelsea take on Man City in the Premier League this weekend with Under-21s boss Callum McFarlane in the dugout as caretaker manager, which is certainly far from ideal.

What could Chelsea manager change mean for Crystal Palace?

According to the Sun, it seems Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner is emerging as one of the favourites to replace Maresca at Chelsea.

The Austrian tactician has done a superb job at Selhurst Park, winning the FA Cup final last season and the Community Shield at the start of this campaign.

Glasner’s Palace contract expires this summer, according to the Sun, and it seems he could run his deal down before looking for a new job, with a big club like Chelsea surely not unrealistic for him after the impressive work he’s done in the last few years.

As such, the Palace job is also being eyed up by Getafe manager Jose Bordalas, according to the report.

Who is Jose Bordalas?

Bordalas could surely be seen as a decent option for the Eagles after some strong work with Getafe, though perhaps not everyone will be that convinced.

The 61-year-old has a reputation for playing quite aggressive and defensive football, and that’s slightly out of keeping with how most teams play now.

Still, if it gets results then it could be a good move for Palace, who probably can’t be too picky when it comes to the tough challenge of replacing someone of Glasner’s calibre.