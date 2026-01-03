Gabriel howler gifts Bournemouth one of the strangest goals of the season vs Arsenal

Gabriel Magalhaes reacts after an error for Arsenal leading to a Bournemouth goal (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Arsenal fans will hardly believe it, but their star centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes has committed an absolutely shocking error by gifting a goal to Bournemouth star Evanilson.

The Gunners found themselves behind early on as Gabriel somehow just completely lost the plot for a moment and passed the ball into his own penalty area for Evanilson to find the back of the net with ease.

Normally one of Arsenal’s best players, and indeed one of the best defenders in world football, it’s surreal to see such an awful blunder by Gabriel, but here it is in the video clip below…

A GIFT from Gabriel and Evanilson gives Bournemouth the lead! ? pic.twitter.com/KHOdwtF20o — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 3, 2026

Evanilson won’t get many easier goals than this, and it briefly put Bournemouth in front against Arsenal.

Gabriel makes up for his error almost straight away

However, in classic Gabriel fashion, he’s almost immediately made up for his mistake with a fine finish to make it 1-1.

A surprisingly prolific scorer considering he’s a centre-back, the Brazil international did well to steer the ball in after some fine work by Noni Madueke after an initial Declan Rice free-kick was cleared away.

See below for the Gabriel goal in what has been an eventful opening 20 minutes of the game for him!

Redemption for Gabriel and Arsenal are level! ?? pic.twitter.com/aLowhEtZG4 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 3, 2026

Arsenal fans will hope they see more of this Gabriel than the one they saw earlier on in the game, but Bournemouth away was never going to be an easy fixture.

AFC went into this game four points clear at the top of the Premier League table, and they’ll hope to come away with three points again as Manchester City will surely be fierce competitors right until the end.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, have not been in great form recently after making a strong start to the campaign, so they’ll be looking to bounce back today if they can.