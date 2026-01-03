Kenan Yildiz celebrates with his Juventus teammates (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

The likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool have been among the names linked with a transfer interest in Juventus attacking midfielder Kenan Yildiz recently.

However, it now seems that those clubs will miss out on the talented young Turkey international as he’s expected to finalise a new contract with Juventus soon.

That’s because it seems Juve are set to agree to a big pay rise for Yildiz, bumping up his salary from €1.5m to €6m a year, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

They report of a breakthrough in contract talks, as well as mentioning the interest Yildiz has had from Arsenal, Liverpool and Bayern Munich.

Kenan Yildiz to stay at Juventus as transfer suitors miss out

It now seems Juventus have fought off suitors for Yildiz, in what has to be seen as a huge boost for the Serie A giants.

Yildiz has been a star performer for the Turin outfit, contributing 13 goals and eight assists in all competitions for club and country this season, as per WhoScored.

We’ve reported on the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea doing their best to sign Yildiz, but the 20-year-old is clearly important to his current employers, so it’s not surprising that they’ve paid up to keep him at the club.

Juventus remain a big name in world football, even if Italian football as a whole is not the force it once was, though a deal like this could have a positive knock-on effect.

Who else could Chelsea sign after missing out on Kenan Yildiz?

Yildiz could surely have strengthened Liverpool, who need a long-term replacement for the ageing and out-of-form Mohamed Salah.

Arsenal might also have done well to bring him in as an alternative to Martin Odegaard and Eberechi Eze, as they’ve not been particularly consistent this season.

Chelsea, meanwhile, also tend to recruit the best young players in the world, and Yildiz certainly fits that description.

Our understanding, however, is that the Blues are now focusing on talented young English duo Morgan Rogers and Ethan Nwaneri in that position.