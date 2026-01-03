Contact made: Man United star approached over surprise transfer to Turkey

Kobbie Mainoo and Bruno Fernandes (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United central midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has reportedly got a surprise new suitor in the form of Turkish club Besiktas.

As we’ve previously reported, Mainoo has been of interest to Chelsea, Napoli and Bayern Munich, with plenty of interest emerging in the England international as he struggles for playing time under Ruben Amorim.

It now seems we can add another name to the list, with Besiktas making contact to ask about a possible move for Mainoo, according to Sabah, as cited and translated by Sport Witness.

It remains to be seen if this will lead to anything, but it’s clear that Mainoo won’t be short of offers if he is to leave Old Trafford to boost his playing time this month.

Besiktas would surely be outsiders in this race, however, as the Turkish league is not nearly as competitive as the Premier League, Bundesliga, or Serie A.

Will Kobbie Mainoo definitely leave Manchester United?

United’s stance has previously been understood as being that they don’t want to let Mainoo go, but the player will surely feel differently if Amorim is not going to give him more of a chance.

The 20-year-old looked a superb talent when he first broke into the United first-team, having come up through the club’s historically successful academy.

Many fans will be surprised that Mainoo is now so far down the pecking order, but at the same time if the club don’t want to let him go then there’s not a lot he can do about it.

What Ruben Amorim has said about Kobbie Mainoo’s future

Speaking recently, Amorim suggested he wanted to keep Mainoo and that the youngster was part of his plans.

“Kobbie Mainoo will have the opportunity he has all the time,” Amorim said, as quoted by Sky Sports.

“He played in different positions – we talked about the position of Casemiro, he can do that. If you play with a three, he can play like we did in the last game with the position of Mason Mount, he can play there.

“He is going to be the future of Manchester United, that is my feeling, he just needs to wait for his chance and everything can change in football in two days.”

What do you think about the Mainoo situation? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!