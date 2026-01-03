"Talks underway" - Fabrizio Romano confirms Chelsea advancing in important negotiations

Chelsea FC
Posted by
Chelsea FC corner flag and Fabrizio Romano
Fabrizio Romano has some major Chelsea news (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Chelsea’s search for a new manager as they advance in talks to hire Liam Rosenior.

The Blues parted company with Enzo Maresca earlier this week, and it quickly seemed like Rosenior would be the favourite to take over at Stamford Bridge.

There have inevitably also been one or two other names thrown into the mix, with Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola linked with Chelsea by the Daily Mail, though Romano’s latest update suggests things are advancing with Rosenior.

Fabrizio Romano’s Liam Rosenior to Chelsea update

See below for the latest details in Romano’s post on X…

“Chelsea advance in process to get new head coach as soon as possible with discussions taking place. Liam Rosenior remains the leading candidate with talks underway,” the Italian reporter posted.

CFC will no doubt hope to get this done quickly as it’s not ideal that they’re going into their next game, a tough test against Manchester City, with only Under-21 head coach Callum McFarlane in the dugout as caretaker manager.

Even if Rosenior is also not particularly experienced, he has at least impressed during his time in Ligue 1 with fellow BlueCo-owned club Strasbourg.

What next for Chelsea this season?

If Rosenior does take over at Chelsea, it could still be a fine season for the west London giants if they improve on their recent slump.

Chelsea are on a run of just one win from their last seven Premier League games, but they’re still in with a decent shout of making the top four.

Strasbourg manager Liam Rosenior looks on
Strasbourg manager Liam Rosenior looks on (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool manager Arne Slot and Fabrizio Romano
Fabrizio Romano confirms “here we go” for Liverpool to complete centre-back transfer
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery shouts instructions during the defeat vs Arsenal
Liverpool given potential transfer headache by player heading out of Aston Villa
Ruben Amorim and Oliver Glasner
Report: Man United set sights on £110m double transfer raid on Crystal Palace

As well as that, the west London giants have a Carabao Cup semi-final with Arsenal to look forward to, while they’re also still in the Champions League.

Even if this would be a big step up for Rosenior in his coaching career so far, there are decent foundations for him to build on at Chelsea.

More Stories liam rosenior

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *