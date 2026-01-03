Liam Rosenior to Chelsea "could still fall through" as journalist warns of "extraordinary" possibility

Liam Rosenior could become the new Chelsea manager (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Liam Rosenior to Chelsea is reportedly advancing well and expected to go through unless something “extraordinary” happens.

That’s according to a slightly mixed update from reliable Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, who has made it clear the deal is not done yet and could still fall through.

Rosenior is currently in charge of Ligue 1 side Strasbourg, and will have impressed Chelsea due to the French club’s links with the BlueCo group.

This would perhaps understandably make Rosenior a leading candidate to replace Enzo Maresca, but it seems Plettenberg is suggesting we still can’t be entirely certain of that…

?? Understand talks between Liam #Rosenior and Chelsea are progressing well and are advanced. If nothing extraordinary happens, the 41 y/o will become the new head coach of Chelsea. However, it’s not done yet. The proposed deal could still fall through. #CFC Contract with RC… pic.twitter.com/bvP61w8Ms5 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 3, 2026

Plettenberg posted on X to say: “Understand talks between Liam #Rosenior and Chelsea are progressing well and are advanced. If nothing extraordinary happens, the 41 y/o will become the new head coach of Chelsea.

“However, it’s not done yet. The proposed deal could still fall through. #CFC Contract with RC Straßburg valid until 2028.”

Is Liam Rosenior to Chelsea really at risk of collapse?

It’s perhaps a significant choice that Plettenberg has not quite gone all-in with the claims that Rosenior is heading for the Chelsea job.

Blues fans will surely have been expecting this to be a bit of a formality due to the club’s links with Strasbourg, but it seems there’s always a chance the English tactician will stay where he is.

It is also worth noting that others have also been linked with the CFC vacancy, such as Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola, as per the Daily Mail.

Even if talks with Rosenior are progressing well, perhaps we’ll also see Chelsea speak to other candidates before making a final decision.

Chelsea’s Under-21 manager Callum McFarlane will be in the dugout for tomorrow’s big game against Manchester City in the Premier League.

It would certainly be ideal if Chelsea appointed a permanent manager quickly as McFarlane’s inexperience means he’s not ideal for such a big job.