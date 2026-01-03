Fabrizio Romano confirms "here we go" for Liverpool to complete centre-back transfer

Liverpool manager Arne Slot and Fabrizio Romano (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Liverpool have agreed a transfer deal to sign Austria Wien wonderkid central defender Ifeanyi Ndukwe for this summer.

The highly-rated 17-year-old looks to be on his way to Anfield for next season, with Romano’s trademark “here we go” usually meaning this can be considered a done deal, even if it’s not yet been officially announced by the clubs.

See below for details as Romano posted the update on X, formerly Twitter, yesterday evening…

??? Liverpool agree deal to sign 17 year old Austrian centre back Ifeanyi Ndukwe for summer 2026, here we go! Agreement in place, valid from July. Austria Wien accepted the proposal, as @AlexHuber81 reported today. Seen as huge talent, Nduke said yes to #LFC project. pic.twitter.com/O1Up89X0OJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 2, 2026

“Liverpool agree deal to sign 17 year old Austrian centre back Ifeanyi Ndukwe for summer 2026, here we go!” Romano said.

“Agreement in place, valid from July. Austria Wien accepted the proposal, as @AlexHuber81 reported today. Seen as huge talent, Ndukwe said yes to #LFC project.”

Liverpool signing a “huge talent” in Ifeanyi Ndukwe

Romano has described Ndukwe as someone considered a “huge talent”, so it looks like LFC fans can be very excited about this smart piece of business by their club.

Of course, it might be some time before we see Ndukwe playing regularly in Arne Slot’s first-team, as he’s still young and learning the game.

The Austrian youth international has shown a lot of potential, though, so a move to Liverpool to link up with world class players and coaches could be great for his development.

Even if Ndukwe doesn’t go immediately into Liverpool’s first-team, he’s at a club which has tended to give young players a decent amount of opportunities to grow.

Liverpool are also a little short of depth in defence, so could do well to get one or two extra bodies in, with Ndukwe perhaps eventually able to serve as a long-term successor to the ageing Virgil van Dijk.

One imagines, however, that the Merseyside giants will also strengthen again at the back before too long as they have Ibrahima Konate coming towards the end of his contract.