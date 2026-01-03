Offer made: Liverpool take significant step towards hijacking Man United transfer

Liverpool have made an offer in a bid to beat Manchester United to the transfer of Sheffield Wednesday wonderkid Yisa Alao.

The highly-rated 17-year-old left-back has already played three games for Wednesday’s senior side, and it looks like he could be quite quickly snapped up by one of the Premier League’s elite.

Liverpool and Man Utd are both said to have bid for Alao, according to the Daily Mail, with the Reds clearly doing their best to try to beat their arch rivals to what could be an exciting signing.

Alao is still inexperienced and probably wouldn’t be going straight into the first-team at either Liverpool or United, but he certainly looks like a talent for the future who’d be well worth investing in.

Liverpool and Manchester United battling to sign exciting youth prospect

Both LFC and MUFC have a proud history of using young players, both from their academy or with signings who’ve joined from other teams before becoming big names.

It seems both of these clubs have identified Alao as an elite prospect whose value could shoot up in years to come, so he’d make a smart signing even if he doesn’t go on to become a key player for either side.

It’s not clear what Liverpool’s offer for the player is, but United are said to have bid £450,000 for him.

That’s very easily affordable for the biggest clubs in the Premier League, and it will be interesting to see if Wednesday decide it’s worth cashing in on him amid all their ongoing problems right now.

The Owls are rock-bottom of the Championship on minus-seven points after being hit with a massive punishment for ‘breaches of EFL regulations relating to payment obligations’, according to ESPN.

That could likely mean the club are under big pressure to let players go, while a prospect like Alao will also likely feel his future would be in more stable territory almost anywhere else.