Aston Villa manager Unai Emery shouts instructions during the defeat vs Arsenal (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool attacking midfielder Harvey Elliott looks set to leave his loan spell with Aston Villa because of limited playing time.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano yesterday, Elliott has been attracting interest from MLS club Charlotte FC, but it seems this is not currently a move that would appeal to him.

Elliott has struggled to make an impact for Villa since moving on loan to Unai Emery’s side earlier this season, playing just three Premier League matches and making only five appearances in total in all competitions.

Still, having represented both Liverpool and Villa in the same season, a move to the MLS could have been a good solution as rules would forbid him from representing another European side in this campaign.

Harvey Elliott MLS transfer now looks unlikely

It seems that Elliot himself, however, is not currently keen on a move to Charlotte FC, according to a fresh update from Romano…

??? Harvey Elliott currently not taking into consideration a move to MLS at this stage of his career. Charlotte FC to wait and try offer a loan move, but Elliott’s not keen as of today. pic.twitter.com/lE13iaavno — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 2, 2026

It perhaps makes sense that the 22-year-old feels it would be a step down to go to the US now, but it also puts him in a tricky situation in terms of finding a club that can give him regular playing time in the second half of the season.

Liverpool surely won’t find much room for Elliott at the moment, so it could have been beneficial for them to find another loan suitor to take him off their hands for a few more months.

One imagines LFC will be frustrated that Villa haven’t made more use of Elliott, who looked like he would surely be a good fit for Emery’s side.

It just hasn’t worked out for the England Under-21 international, though, so there seems little point in him staying much longer only to waste more time on the bench.

Elliott was considered a real wonderkid when he first moved to Anfield from Fulham as a teenager, but his career has stalled since then, so his next move could be a hugely significant one for him.