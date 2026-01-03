Talks held: Manchester United discuss deal for versatile 18-year-old wide-man

Salvador Blopa has been linked with Manchester United (Photo via Getty Images)

Manchester United have reportedly had some internal discussions over a potential transfer move for highly-rated young Sporting Lisbon wide-man Salvador Blopa.

The 18-year-old Portugal youth international has become a first-team regular for Sporting this season, and has already showed his importance by scoring two goals in six appearances in all competitions.

There’s not much information to work with for the moment, but Man Utd have been linked with an interest in Blopa, as per a report from the Daily Mail.

It remains to be seen if this will turn into anything more concrete for the Red Devils, but Blopa certainly looks like an exciting prospect who’ll continue to attract interest from bigger clubs.

Who is Manchester United transfer target Salvador Blopa?

Blopa is a versatile young talent, capable of playing right-back or as a winger, and he’s already making a real impression at senior level for Sporting.

The Portuguese giants have often brought through top talents from their academy, most notably the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo and another all-time great in the form of Luis Figo.

In more recent times, Paris Saint-Germain left-back Nuno Mendes is another to come through at Sporting, along with Geovany Quenda, who will be joining Chelsea next season.

Blopa will hope to follow in their footsteps by earning a big move, but it remains to be seen how concrete or advanced this is for now.

One imagines, however, that a right-back, or even a wing-back due to Ruben Amorim‘s 3-4-3 formation, could make sense as one of United’s priorities, with Blopa looking potentially like an ideal fit for that system.