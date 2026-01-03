Positive talks ongoing for Man United star to seal transfer to Euro giants

Manuel Ugarte in Manchester United training (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Galatasaray are reportedly in ongoing and positive discussions over a potential transfer deal for Manuel Ugarte.

The Uruguayan midfielder has struggled to impress since joining Man Utd from Paris Saint-Germain, and it seems he could make a speedy exit from Old Trafford.

Despite at one point looking like a promising talent and an exciting signing, it’s now clear that Ugarte is not in Ruben Amorim’s plans, as he’s only started five Premier League games so far this season.

According to Sozcu, it now looks like United are in engaged in positive talks with Galatasaray over an initial loan deal with either an option or obligation to buy.

Manuel Ugarte surely heading out of Manchester United

It seems this isn’t quite an agreed deal yet, but the report from the Turkish outlet suggests things are heading in the right direction, so some sort of compromise should be struck soon.

This follows our report earlier this week about Galatasaray targeting Ugarte and feeling that they were in a strong position for the 24-year-old.

Our information was also that former Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira, a fellow Uruguay international, had also had a role in talking Ugarte into joining.

So, this seems like a matter of when, not if, and it’s hardly surprising that MUFC are working towards offloading Ugarte after his lack of impact during his time in Manchester.

Manchester United to make changes in midfield?

Another player leaving United for Turkey could be Kobbie Mainoo, with Besiktas supposedly making contact to ask about a possible move for the England international, according to Sabah, as cited and translated by Sport Witness.

These reports come as United are also looking at some big-name targets to join them in midfield, with Brighton’s Carlos Baleba one of their priorities, along with other exciting Premier League talents like Elliot Anderson and Adam Wharton, as per my report in the Daily Briefing.