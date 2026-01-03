Nuno Espirito Santo and 'breaking news' banner (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Nuno Espirito Santo is reportedly under increasing pressure as manager of West Ham United, with Slaven Bilic and Michael Carrick both open to taking over.

That’s according to journalist Ben Jacobs, who has posted this news on X after West Ham’s hugely disappointing 3-0 defeat to Wolves.

Remarkably, this was Wolves’ first win of the season, so it’s damning for West Ham and for Nuno, who has not had the desired impact since replacing Graham Potter earlier this season.

See below for Jacobs’ post on the Nuno situation as he could be facing the sack after such poor ongoing form at the London Stadium…

“Slaven Bilic is prepared to take charge of West Ham mid-season if a change of manager is made,” Jacobs said.

“Nuno Espirito Santo is under increasing pressure following the 3-0 loss to Wolves. Owner David Sullivan is considering contingency plans.

“Along with Bilic, Michael Carrick is also high in West Ham’s thinking if Nuno is replaced.”

Can Nuno survive much longer as West Ham manager?

Nuno has won only two games since taking over as Hammers boss, with his team now sitting 18th in the Premier League table, four points behind Nottingham Forest.

If things don’t improve quickly then it’s really hard to see Nuno staying in the job as it could be that the club will be in very real danger of relegation this season.

Who should be next West Ham manager?

Carrick is a former West Ham player who could be a popular choice for fans of the east London side, as he’s also shown potential as a young manager in his career so far.

The former Manchester United and England midfielder took charge of 136 matches for Middlesbrough, finishing with a 46.32 win percentage.

Bilic, meanwhile, has managed West Ham before and started well before hitting a difficult period and losing his job, though he could be a fairly safe pair of hands on an interim basis.