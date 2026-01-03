Rayan celebrates a goal with his teammates (Photo by Lucas Figueiredo/Getty Images)

Manchester United are alongside AC Milan and several Saudi Pro League clubs in monitoring the situation of Vasco da Gama wonderkid Rayan.

The talented 19-year-old has impressed in his native Brazil with 23 goals in 98 senior-level games in his career so far.

And according to journalist Eduardo Burgos, Man Utd are now one of the teams paying attention to his situation ahead of a potential transfer, though this would not come cheap as his club would point to the €80m release clause in his contract…

AC Milan, Manchester United y varios clubes de Arabia Saudí monitorean la situación de Rayan. Vasco da Gama se remite a su cláusula de rescisión, valorada en 80M€. Un movimiento ahora parece más que complicado. Se espera que para verano se avance.@diarioas pic.twitter.com/dAE1sX3n7e — Eduardo Burgos (@edu17burgos) January 2, 2026

Burgos’ post reads: “AC Milan, Manchester United and several Saudi Arabian clubs are monitoring Rayan’s situation. Vasco da Gama refers to its buyout clause, valued at 80M€. A move now seems more than complicated. It is expected to progress by summer.”

Rayan transfer could be smart business for Manchester United

Even if this deal looks potentially complicated and expensive, it’s the kind of signing United’s new-look board and recruitment team should be trying to make.

The Red Devils have lagged behind their rivals when it comes to identifying bargains on the market in recent times, and Rayan looks like a young player with a big future.

Even if the teenager is surely not worth €80m at the moment, if United can find a way to get that price down a bit, he could still end up being worth paying a big fee for.

United still need more in attack

Rayan can play out wide or up front, and could surely have an immediate impact in Ruben Amorim’s inconsistent side.

MUFC signed all three of Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha during the summer, while the likes of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Antony, and Alejandro Garnacho all moved on.

This surely means there’s space for another attacker to add more depth, with Cunha and Sesko in particular looking slightly underwhelming so far.