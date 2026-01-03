Surprised Man United director complains on WhatsApp as Ruben Amorim relationships worsen

Ruben Amorim is under pressure at Man United (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Ruben Amorim reportedly seems to be suffering worsening relationships with key figures at Manchester United, it has emerged.

The Portuguese tactician has been in charge at Old Trafford for just over a year, winning only 38.71% of his games in charge so far, compared to the 71% he achieved in his last job.

Despite being highly regarded for his work at former club Sporting Lisbon, Amorim has been unable to have that same kind of positive impact at Man Utd, and there is the growing sense that he’s under pressure.

According to the Daily Mail, Amorim has not been having the same kind of positive conversations with director Jason Wilcox.

Meanwhile, another director in Christopher Vivell is said to have complained about the 40-year-old in a WhatsApp conversation.

Ruben Amorim Games Wins Draws Losses Sporting Lisbon 231 164 34 33 Man United 62 24 17 21

What’s going on with Ruben Amorim at Manchester United?

The Mail state that “In recent weeks it has become increasingly apparent through Amorim’s comments that those conversations (with Wilcox) are more fraught.”

Meanwhile, they explained what led Vivell to question Amorim’s tactics in a WhatsApp chat with other senior figures at the club.

Vivell had been surprised by comments made by Fulham manager Marco Silva and midfielder Alex Iwobi about how seemingly predictable Amorim’s approach to their game was.

The report states: “Vivell was understood to have been so surprised at the comments that he sent them to the WhatsApp group of United’s senior leadership and is said to have outlined the need to evolve to a less predictable system.”

Can Amorim survive at United?

Amorim has been quite stubborn about sticking to a 3-4-3 formation, despite it not producing that many good results in his reign so far.

It may have worked well for him at Sporting, but he’s in a far more competitive league now and doesn’t seem to have the players to make that system work.

It would appear that key figures at United are clearly not happy about it, with the Mail also stating that the tactics are not replicated by the club’s youth teams.

It’s hard to see Amorim surviving for much longer unless he shows more of a willingness to change, or unless his system suddenly clicks and produces far more convincing results and performances.