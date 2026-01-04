(Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are reportedly prepared to part ways with midfielder Ross Barkley this month, as the club looks to navigate financial constraints while sustaining a surprise Premier League title charge.

According to a recent report from the Daily Mail, the Aston Villa hierarchy has made the decision to listen to offers for the 32-year-old midfielder during the January window.

Ross Barkley, who is currently earning reported wages of around £75,000 per week, has entered the final six months of his contract.

Aston Villa need to sell in January to raise funds

The report suggests that Villa’s decision is driven by the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

Despite their on-pitch success, the club remains tight against financial regulations and must generate funds through player sales before they can reinvest.

Barkley, who has struggled for game time this season, making predominantly substitute appearances and accumulating limited minutes, is seen as a prime candidate to clear space on the wage bill.

With established midfielders like John McGinn, Youri Tielemans, and Amadou Onana cementing their places in Unai Emery’s starting XI, Barkley has effectively become surplus to requirements at Villa Park.

Aston Villa emerging as surprise title contenders

The timing of this potential sale comes as Aston Villa find themselves in the midst of a remarkable 2025/26 campaign.

Unai Emery’s side currently sit 2nd in the Premier League table, firmly in the mix with league leaders Arsenal and third-placed Manchester City.

Villa have accrued 42 points from their opening 20 matches, matching the form of the league’s heavyweights.

Their recent 3-1 victory over Nottingham Forest demonstrated the squad’s resilience.

If the club can successfully raise funds in the January transfer window and reinvest those funds into a targeted signing, it could be the catalyst needed to turn a “surprise” push into a genuine title challenge.

With the margins at the top of the table razor-thin, a smart January window could define what could be a historic season for them.