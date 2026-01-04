(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The search for the next Chelsea manager appears to be entering its final stages, with Strasbourg boss Liam Rosenior touching down in the capital to formalise his move to Stamford Bridge.

The English manager very quickly emerged as the favourite to replace Enzo Maresca after the Italian quit the club mid-season following a fall out with the club’s hierarchy.

It now appears that the 41-year-old is closing in on a move.

Chelsea close in on Liam Rosenior

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the deal is moving rapidly. In a latest update, Romano revealed that Rosenior is scheduled to arrive in London tonight, with a formal interview booked within the next 24 hours.

While the interview is a necessary procedural step, expectations are high that Rosenior will be unveiled as the new Chelsea head coach as early as next week.

Romano notes that the primary delay involves logistics at Rosenior’s current club, Strasbourg.

The French side is actively “looking for the best replacement,” a key step that must be arranged before Rosenior officially puts pen to paper in West London.

Once the succession plan is secure, the path will be clear for Rosenior to take charge at Stamford Bridge.

Why the deal is expected to be straightforward

Unlike most mid-season managerial appointments, Rosenior’s move is expected to be remarkably smooth due to Chelsea’s ownership model.

Both Chelsea and RC Strasbourg are owned by the BlueCo consortium, led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital. As a result, the appointment effectively functions as an internal promotion rather than a traditional managerial raid.

There will be no prolonged negotiations over release clauses or compensation fees, issues that often delay coaching appointments.

The strong relationship between both boards ensures the transition can be completed swiftly.

For Chelsea, hiring Rosenior validates the multi-club model, proving that their sister club in Ligue 1 can serve as a legitimate pathway not just for developing young players, but for grooming top-tier coaching talent for the Premier League stage.