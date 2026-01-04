Chelsea FC corner flag and 'breaking news' banner (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Chelsea are interested in signing the Watford attacker Othmane Maamma.

The 20-year-old is highly rated in English football, and Chelsea are keeping tabs on him. According to RMC Sport, the Moroccan attacker is an appealing option for Chelsea’s American owners, and they could ramp up their efforts to sign the player in the coming days.

Maamma is a target for Liverpool and Manchester United as well. He has been linked with a move to Crystal Palace in the past.

BlueCo want Othmane Maamma

Strasbourg are monitoring his situation as well. Both clubs are owned by the blueCo consortium, and it remains to be seen where the Moroccan ends up.

Maamma has done quite well in the Under-20 World Cup, and he is a promising young player with a bright future. Chelsea have shown a willingness to invest in talented players in recent windows, and it is no surprise that they want to sign the 20-year-old. The opportunity to join Chelsea could be quite exciting for the player as well. It would be a huge step up in his career, and he would get to test himself in the Premier League.

Maamma must seek game time assurances

Watford are not in a position to deny him a move to the Premier League if a lucrative offer is presented. However, the 20-year-old needs to join a project where there is a prominent role for him. He needs a clear pathway to the first team and regular opportunities to develop and fulfil his potential. Sitting on the bench at a big club will not benefit him. It could be detrimental to his development. It remains to be seen whether Chelsea are prepared to provide him with those opportunities.

Alternatively, Strasbourg could look to sign him and help him develop with regular opportunities. Chelsea would then be able to sign him in future.