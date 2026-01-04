Chelsea players celebrate a goal. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Chelsea are interested in signing the Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali at the end of the season.

According to Football Insider, they have a genuine interest in the 25-year-old, and they are hoping to add more quality and depth in the middle of the park. They have already invested a lot of money in Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo. The Italian international would take them to a whole new level.

Sandro Tonali is a top player

The 25-year-old is an excellent player, and he has been outstanding for Newcastle since joining the club. There is no doubt that he is one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League right now. He could be the ideal partner for Caicedo at Chelsea.

The two players will help protect the defensive unit and break down the opposition’s attacking moves. They could help Chelsea stay organised at the back. They have looked vulnerable defensively at times, and they need to improve in that area to compete for major trophies.

Tonali could fancy a big move

The Italian international could be tempted by the prospect of joining one of the country’s biggest clubs. He has been linked with a move away from Newcastle in recent months. Clubs in Italy are also monitoring his situation.

However, Tonali has a contract with Newcastle until 2029, and they are under no pressure to sell him. Chelsea would have to pay a ridiculous amount of money to convince them. It remains to be seen whether the Blues are ready to break the bank for him.

Newcastle are hoping to fight for major trophies as well, and they cannot afford to sell their best players to rival clubs. It remains to be seen what they decide in the coming months.