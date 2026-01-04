Todd Boehly, owner of Chelsea is seen during a Premier League match. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Chelsea have been linked with a record-breaking move for the Real Madrid superstar, Vinicius Junior.

The Brazilian has been consistently linked with a move away from the Spanish club in recent weeks, and it appears that Chelsea are keen on securing his signature. As per Fichajes, they are preparing an offer of €150 million to sign the South American. The offer includes a fixed fee of €125 million with the additional €25 million in performance-related bonuses.

Manchester United have been linked with Vinicius as well.

Chelsea keen on Vinicius Junior

They are looking to send a strong statement with a marquee signing, and there is no doubt that Vicious would be a defining acquisition for them. He is a world-class player who has proven himself for Real Madrid and the Brazilian national team. He will add goals, flair and creativity to the Chelsea attack. Vincius has 13 goal contributions this season.

They have invested in multiple attacking players in recent windows, but they have not been able to compete at the level required to win league titles or the Champions League. They need more quality in the final third, and signing Vinicius could make a big difference. He has won several major trophies at the club level, and he knows what it takes to compete at the highest level.

Vinicius is keen on the move

Meanwhile, the report claims that the Brazilian is open to an offer from Chelsea, and he has also put himself forward to the London club.

The Premier League has been an attractive option for the Brazilian for some time, and he believes he could have a prominent role in the Chelsea project and a lucrative contract on the table as well.

On the other hand, Real Madrid feel that selling the player for €150 million would allow them to strengthen multiple areas of the team. They are considering whether to let the Brazilian leave in the near future. It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds.