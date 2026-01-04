Daniel Farke wants another defender at Leeds. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Lead United are interested in signing the Union Berlin defender Danilho Doekhi.

The 27-year-old Netherlands international has done quite well for the German club, and he has attracted the attention of the Premier League club now. Leeds are hoping to tighten up at the back, and they need more quality in that area of the pitch. Signing the 27-year-old defender could prove to be a wise decision.

Doekhi has been linked with Crystal Palace. He was a target for Newcastle United a few years ago as well.

Danilho Doekhi is available at a bargain

As per TEAMtalk, the defender will be a free agent at the end of the season, and he could be available for just €13 million this month. Leeds can certainly afford to pay the fee, and they should do everything in their power to get the deal done.

Apart from his qualities as a defender, he is extremely dangerous from set pieces, and he has found the back of the net four times with his head this season. No defender has scored more headed goals than him in the top five leagues since he moved to the German club in 2022. Doekhi is a genuine goal threat in set-piece situations, and he could add a new dimension to the lead attack.

Doekhi could fancy Leeds move

The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be exciting for the defender, and he is likely to be keen on the transfer. It will be interesting to see if leads can secure an agreement with the German club.

They are fighting for survival in the Premier League, and they need to improve the squad during the January transfer window. Signing the right players could help them do well in the second half of the campaign and secure their spot in the Premier League next season.

It will be interesting to see if Leeds United follow up on their interest with an official proposal to get the deal done.