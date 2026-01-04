Leeds want to do business in January. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Leeds United are interested in signing the Internacional striker Raykkonen.

The 17-year-old centre forward has impressed with the club’s youth team, and his performances have attracted the attention of multiple clubs. Teams across Europe and South America are monitoring his progress, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Leeds and Newcastle keen on Raykkonen

According to a report from Lance, Leeds United and Newcastle United are keen on signing the 17-year-old from the Premier League. It remains to be seen whether they decide to follow up on their interest with an official proposal to get the deal done.

Leeds could use more quality and depth in the attacking unit, and the 17-year-old would be a long-term acquisition. He is not yet ready for the Premier League, but he could be a future investment for the club.

Raykkonen could fancy a move

The opportunity to move to England will be exciting for the young attacker. It would be a huge step up for him, and he will look to establish himself as a first-team player for the club in future.

Leeds have done well to groom young players in the past, and they could play a key role in the attacker’s development. If they can sign him for a reasonable amount of money, he could prove to be a major bargain in future.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are looking to build a formidable team for the future, and it is no surprise that they want to sign elite young talents. They have the financial muscle to pay a premium for the player, and it will be interesting to see if they can win the race for his signature.

