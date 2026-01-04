Leeds eyeing midfield additions in 2026. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Leeds United are interested in signing the AS Roma striker Artem Dovbyk.

The player has been linked with a move away from the Italian club in recent weeks, and it will be interesting to see if Leeds can bring the Ukrainian to the Premier League in the coming days. It is no secret that they need more depth in the attacking unit. The 28-year-old could prove instrumental for them.

Dovbyk has been linked with Newcastle as well.

Roma want to sell Artem Dovbyk

Roma are reportedly close to signing Giacomo Raspadori, and therefore are prepared to offload the Ukrainian. Along with Leeds United, Sunderland are keeping tabs on his situation as per TMW. It will be interesting to see which of the two English clubs can get the deal done.

Leeds are currently fighting for survival in the Premier League, and they need more quality to stay up. Adding another goal scorer to the team would be ideal.

Dovbyk could fancy a move

Meanwhile, the player will be attracted to the idea of moving to the Premier League as well. He is at the peak of his career right now, and this is the right time for him to take on a new challenge. He is unwanted at the Italian club, and it makes sense for him to move on and join a club where he will get regular opportunities.

Leeds United have been overly dependent on Dominic Calvert-Lewin. However, the former Everton striker needs more support in the attack. Signing the Ukrainian would help Leeds improve in the final third.

It remains to be seen whether they can beat Sunderland to his signature. The Black Cats have done exceedingly well since the promotion to the Premier League. They are pushing for a place in the top half this season, and the Ukrainian striker could be tempted to join them.