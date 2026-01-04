(Photo by Cameron Howard/Getty Images)

Leicester City have reportedly blocked a potential January exit for defender Caleb Okoli, turning down a transfer approach from Italian Serie B side Cremonese.

According to Sky Sports reported Gianluca Di Marzio, the Foxes have made it clear that the 24-year-old centre-back is not for sale during this window, despite the player’s fluctuating minutes in the Championship this season.

Leicester City shut down advance for Caleb Okoli

Di Marzio revealed that Cremonese had identified Caleb Okoli as a key target to bolster their defensive line.

However, the enquiry was met with a swift and decisive refusal from the Leicester City hierarchy.

He stated that the club immediately rejected the interest, signaling their intent to keep the squad intact for the remainder of the 2025/26 campaign.

This is not the first time an Italian club has shown interest in the Leicester City player. Back in the summer, AC Milan were linked with a move for Okoli as well.

Okoli, who joined the Foxes from Atalanta, has featured in the squad this season but has faced stiff competition for starting spot.

Despite not being an undisputed starter every week, having made 14 league appearances so far, the club evidently views him as a vital asset.

With the grueling nature of the Championship schedule and the club’s ambition to climb the table, losing a senior defender in January was seemingly a risk the management was unwilling to take.

Leicester City’s 25/26 season so far

It has been a turbulent return to the second tier for Leicester City. Following their relegation from the Premier League last year, the Foxes have found consistency hard to come by in the Championship.

As of early January 2026, the team sits in mid-table obscurity, occupying 14th place with 34 points from 25 matches.

The inconsistency has prevented them from building momentum toward the playoff places.

The team managed a morale-boosting 2-1 victory over Derby County to close out 2025, only to suffer a disappointing 3-1 defeat to Sheffield United on New Year’s Day.

Under manager Martí Cifuentes, the defense has been porous, conceding 37 goals in 25 games, a record that explains the club’s reluctance to let a defender like Okoli leave.

With the playoff spots drifting further away, retaining squad depth will be crucial if Leicester hopes to mount a late surge for promotion in the second half of the season.