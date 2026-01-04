Fulham deny Liverpool late as 30-yard Harrison Reed screamer cancels out Gakpo winner

Photo via Snapshot/SkySports

Incredible late drama unfolded at Craven Cottage as Fulham snatched a dramatic equaliser right at the death.

It was another flat performance from Arne Slot’s side, with Fulham the more threatening team throughout the first half.

Former Liverpool man Harry Wilson opened the scoring for the hosts, capitalising on a superb piece of link-up play with Raul Jimenez to put Marco Silva’s side ahead.

Liverpool eventually drew level through Florian Wirtz, who finished clinically after a brilliant run and perfectly weighted pass from Conor Bradley.

There were initial suggestions of offside, but VAR ruled the goal onside by the finest of margins.

With seven minutes of stoppage time added, Liverpool pushed hard for a late winner and thought they had found it in the 94th minute.

Jeremie Frimpong delivered a superb cross from the right which the Fulham defence failed to clear, allowing Cody Gakpo to tap home at the far post.

However, Fulham were not done.

Just minutes later, Harrison Reed produced a moment of brilliance, unleashing an outrageous strike from outside the box to level the score and earn his side a vital point in dramatic fashion.

Arne Slot faces mounting pressure as Liverpool fans not happy with performances

While Arne Slot currently retains the backing of the Liverpool hierarchy, the Anfield faithful are becoming increasingly disillusioned with every passing fixture.

The Reds’ position in the table arguably masks a deeper decline; much of their early-season success felt like a byproduct of fortune rather than tactical dominance.

Lately, that luck has vanished, leaving behind a series of lackluster and uninspired performances.

On the pitch, the players appear out of sync, and there is a growing sense that significant internal issues previously hidden by early results are starting to surface.

The Mo Salah and Arne Slot situation already put the manager in a difficult spot.

Adding fuel to the fire, recent comments from Alexis Mac Allister have sparked intense speculation regarding a potential rift between the squad and the manager.

If Slot cannot find a way to get his stars clicking again, the gap between the boardroom’s patience and the fans’ frustration may soon become unbridgeable.