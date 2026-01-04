Newcastle veteran set for exit this summer, journalist confirms

Newcastle United FC
Posted by
Eddie Howe is under pressure at Newcastle. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier is expected to leave the club at the end of the season.

The defender will be out of contract at the end of the season, and he is unlikely to sign a new contract with the Premier League side. Craig Hope has now revealed on his YouTube channel that the experienced defender will move on in the summer.

Trippier has been heavily linked with an exit in the past as well.

Kieran Tripper to move on

“Kieran Trippier, out of contract at the end of the summer [season], do I expect him to sign a new deal? No, I probably don’t,” he said.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nePU6tuYnQc

It will be interesting to see where he ends up. The 35-year-old has been a valuable acquisition for Newcastle since joining the club, and Newcastle will have to replace him adequately. They lack depth at right back, and Trippier’s departure will weaken them.

The versatile International is capable of operating on either flank, and Newcastle will certainly miss someone of his skill set. The 35-year-old is exceptional at taking set pieces as well.

More Stories / Latest News
Leeds and Newcastle join battle for Brazilian prodigy tipped for stardom
Leeds eye goal-scoring defender who’s outperforming Europe’s best
Tottenham breaking news
Tottenham scouts convinced 16-G/A target is the real deal, £35m would get deal done

Where will Trippier end up?

Kieran Trippier applauding Newcastle fans
Kieran Trippier applauds the Newcastle fans (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the defender is entering the twilight stages of his career, and he should look to join a club where he will play regularly. Perhaps a move to the MLS or Saudi Arabia could be ideal for him. Joining a league with a lower level of football intensity could prolong his career. The defender is currently sidelined with an injury at Newcastle and is expected to return against Crystal Palace.

Trippier will look to make his mark in the remaining matches of the season and help Newcastle finish as high as possible in the league table. They will be chasing Champions League qualification next season, and the 35-year-old defender could prove very useful to them with his quality and experience.

More Stories Kieran Trippier

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *