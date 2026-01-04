Eddie Howe is under pressure at Newcastle. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier is expected to leave the club at the end of the season.

The defender will be out of contract at the end of the season, and he is unlikely to sign a new contract with the Premier League side. Craig Hope has now revealed on his YouTube channel that the experienced defender will move on in the summer.

Trippier has been heavily linked with an exit in the past as well.

Kieran Tripper to move on

“Kieran Trippier, out of contract at the end of the summer [season], do I expect him to sign a new deal? No, I probably don’t,” he said. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nePU6tuYnQc

It will be interesting to see where he ends up. The 35-year-old has been a valuable acquisition for Newcastle since joining the club, and Newcastle will have to replace him adequately. They lack depth at right back, and Trippier’s departure will weaken them.

The versatile International is capable of operating on either flank, and Newcastle will certainly miss someone of his skill set. The 35-year-old is exceptional at taking set pieces as well.

Where will Trippier end up?

Meanwhile, the defender is entering the twilight stages of his career, and he should look to join a club where he will play regularly. Perhaps a move to the MLS or Saudi Arabia could be ideal for him. Joining a league with a lower level of football intensity could prolong his career. The defender is currently sidelined with an injury at Newcastle and is expected to return against Crystal Palace.

Trippier will look to make his mark in the remaining matches of the season and help Newcastle finish as high as possible in the league table. They will be chasing Champions League qualification next season, and the 35-year-old defender could prove very useful to them with his quality and experience.