(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing the Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.

The Netherlands International has done quite well since joining the Premier League club, and he has established himself as one of the first names on the sheet. According to Fichajes, Real Madrid are looking to bring a quality player to improve their midfield, and they have already submitted a proposal of €120 million for the player.

Barcelona are keen on Gravenberch as well.

Ryan Gravenberch is a key player

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool are prepared to accept the offer. The report claims that Liverpool views Gravenberch as an essential asset, but they are also aware that selling him for a large sum would help them improve multiple areas of the team.

The Netherlands international has a contract with Liverpool until 2028, and it remains to be seen what Liverpool decides.

They are already lacking in quality and depth in the middle of the park. They have been overly reliant on Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister. If they sell the Netherlands International, they will need to invest in multiple central midfielders. They are already going through a period of transition, and they have made too many changes to the team. It remains to be seen whether they are prepared to make multiple changes in the middle of the park for the next season as well.

Liverpool must keep Gravenberch

Ideally, Liverpool should look to keep their best players and build around them. They were expected to fight for the title this season, but things have not gone as planned. They are currently fighting for a place in the top four. They should look to keep the team intact and plug the weaknesses in the upcoming windows.

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old midfielder is enjoying his football at Liverpool, and it seems unlikely that he will force an exit from the club. Even though Real Madrid can be an attractive destination for most players, the signing looks doubtful for now.