“Another Jose begging for a pay out”: Paul Scholes’ son brutally slams Ruben Amorim with X-rated post

Ruben Amorim slammed by son of Paul Scholes
Manchester United is a club currently teetering on the edge of a full-blown civil war.

Ruben Amorim’s press conference after the draw against Leeds United was explosive, where he effectively challenged the board and hinted at a 2026 exit.

Arron Scholes, son of the iconic United midfielder Paul Scholes, has now taken to social media to deliver a blistering, expletive-laden critique of the Portuguese manager that has quickly gone viral among the Red Devils’ fanbase.

Paul Scholes’ son slams Ruben Amorim

Scholes’ son did not hold back in his assessment of Amorim’s recent behaviour and tactical record.

In an X-rated post on social media, he said: “Sling it then you useless pr***. You said you’d leave , another Jose begging for a pay out. You’ve been backed and made some of the worst tactical decisions I’ve ever seen during games. No one else to blame other than you . Own it like you promised and ***k off.”

Paul Scholes himself has been a vocal critic of Amorim, recently stating that the manager “doesn’t get the club,” but his son’s post takes the hostility to a personal and aggressive new level.

Amorim’s relationship with the club may have completely broken

It has been reported that Amorim’s relationship with Jason Wilcox is on the edge, with Amorim being pressured by him to change his formation.

It has also been said that Christopher Vivell has complained about the 40-year-old in a WhatsApp conversation.

Amorim last week also hinted that he is not going to beg for new signings and the the club should be aware of the needs.

And this bombshell interview from Amorim confirms that all is not well at United.

By publicly referencing an “18-month” timeline, Amorim has effectively turned himself into a lame duck manager.

The board now faces a monumental decision: back a manager who appears to have one foot out the door, or cut ties before the season descends into further chaos.

  1. legende kluba mesetare navodno analiticari Ruben ima 11 igraca pa ko tu nije uredu Celzi je isto u tranziciji pa ima 30 igraca plus dva kluba a MU ima 11 igraca i 11 direktora sramota

  2. Amorim was appointed as Head Coach not as a Manager,the only Manager was Ferguson who after a shaky start was quietly rebuilding MUs DNA with young academy players check the results of that planning,All Amorim does is buy players no thought of improving the DNA of united attacking football,he is totally out of his depth,issue his P45 now i will depart Australia to personally drive him to the A/port free of charge

