Manchester United is a club currently teetering on the edge of a full-blown civil war.

Ruben Amorim’s press conference after the draw against Leeds United was explosive, where he effectively challenged the board and hinted at a 2026 exit.

Arron Scholes, son of the iconic United midfielder Paul Scholes, has now taken to social media to deliver a blistering, expletive-laden critique of the Portuguese manager that has quickly gone viral among the Red Devils’ fanbase.

Paul Scholes’ son slams Ruben Amorim

Scholes’ son did not hold back in his assessment of Amorim’s recent behaviour and tactical record.

In an X-rated post on social media, he said: “Sling it then you useless pr***. You said you’d leave , another Jose begging for a pay out. You’ve been backed and made some of the worst tactical decisions I’ve ever seen during games. No one else to blame other than you . Own it like you promised and ***k off.”

Paul Scholes himself has been a vocal critic of Amorim, recently stating that the manager “doesn’t get the club,” but his son’s post takes the hostility to a personal and aggressive new level.

Amorim’s relationship with the club may have completely broken

It has been reported that Amorim’s relationship with Jason Wilcox is on the edge, with Amorim being pressured by him to change his formation.

Understand there is growing tension between Ruben Amorim and Manchester United director of football Jason Wilcox. Sources close to #MUFC say Wilcox would like Amorim to be more tactically adaptable, while the Manchester United boss is disappointed at the lack of planned… pic.twitter.com/jDwebizvZO — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) January 4, 2026

It has also been said that Christopher Vivell has complained about the 40-year-old in a WhatsApp conversation.

Amorim last week also hinted that he is not going to beg for new signings and the the club should be aware of the needs.

And this bombshell interview from Amorim confirms that all is not well at United.

By publicly referencing an “18-month” timeline, Amorim has effectively turned himself into a lame duck manager.

The board now faces a monumental decision: back a manager who appears to have one foot out the door, or cut ties before the season descends into further chaos.