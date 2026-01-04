(Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has sent shockwaves through Old Trafford following an extraordinary post-match press conference.

After watching his side battle to a 1-1 draw against Leeds United on Sunday, the Portuguese tactician moved away from tactical talk to deliver a “bombshell” monologue regarding his authority, his contract, and his future at the club.

With the January transfer window now open, tensions between the dugout and the boardroom appear to have reached a breaking point.

The atmosphere turned electric when Ruben Amorim was questioned about his relationship with the Man United hierarchy, specifically Director of Football Jason Wilcox and the scouting department.

Ruben Amorim rejects head coach label in shock rant

Amorim, who was appointed with the title of “Head Coach” in late 2024, pointedly rejected the label in a fiery defense of his role.

“I came here to be the manager of Manchester United… not to be the coach of Manchester United. That is clear.

“I know my name is not [Thomas] Tuchel, it’s not [Antonio] Conte, it’s not [Jose] Mourinho, but I am the manager of Manchester United and it’s going to be like this for 18 months or when the board decide to change.

“That was my point [on Friday] and I want to finish with that. I’m not going to quit. I will do my job until other guy is coming here to replace me.

Amorim made it clear here that he will do things his way for as long as he’s at the club, hinting at his determination to stick with his preferred formation.

He continued: “I just want to say that I am going to be the MANAGER of this team, not just the coach and I was really clear on that.

“And that is going to finish in 18 months and then everyone is going to move on. That was the deal, that is my job… not to be a coach.

Amorim went further, taking aim at the club’s recruitment structure and the “selective information” being leaked to the press.

He insisted that every department, from scouting to the sporting director, needs to “do their job” while he focuses on his.

The rant, which lasted several minutes, saw the 40-year-old mention Gary Neville and other critics, suggesting that if the club cannot handle external pressure, “we need to change the club.”

“If people cannot handle the Gary Nevilles, the criticism, everything, we need to change the club. I just want to say that.

“I came here to be the manager of Manchester United, not to be the coach.

“In every department, the scouting department, the sporting director needs to do his job, and I will do mine for 18 months and then we move on.”

Will Amorim stay at Man United beyond this season?

The most alarming aspect of Amorim’s outburst was his repeated reference to an 18-month timeline.

By stating several times that he would finish his work in 18 months before “everyone moves on,” he has effectively placed an expiration date on his tenure, which is currently slated to run until June 2027.

While he clarified, “I’m not going to quit,” the suggestion that he and the club will part ways at the end of the 2026/27 season has left fans and pundits wondering if the relationship with INEOS is beyond repair.

With United currently 5th in the Premier League and struggling for consistency, the bombshell interview from Amorim is set to cause waves behind the scenes.