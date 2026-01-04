Thomas Frank, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, reacts during a Premier League match. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are preparing a winter move for Udinese centre-back Oumar Soulet.

The club wants fresh competition for the Micky van de Ven–Cristian Romero pairing, and speculation around a possible Radu Dragusin exit is pushing Spurs to add depth at the back.

Oumar Soulet stands out in Serie A for his consistent displays, strong physical profile and ability to cope with high-tempo games. Solet has been linked with Aston Villa in the past.

Tottenham face competition for Oumar Solet

Interest in England goes beyond Tottenham. Sources close to the situation have informed Caughtoffside that Chelsea and Crystal Palace have watched him live, while Manchester United and West Ham are tracking him as a long-term target. In Italy, Inter, AC Milan and Roma have delivered positive reports, highlighting his reliability in transition and dominance in the air.

Chelsea and Manchester United have looked vulnerable at the back season, and it is no surprise that they are keen on the 25-year-old. He could help them tighten up defensively.

Solet could be available on loan

On the financial side, Udinese aim to keep strong leverage in January, so an initial asking price in the mid-to-high range with bonuses is expected. A loan with an option to buy is on the table, given winter dynamics and competition, with Premier League clubs likely to propose instalments and performance-related add-ons to fit Financial Sustainability rules. Wage structure and non-homegrown quotas will also weigh on decisions.

Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United are among the biggest clubs in England, and the opportunity to join them will be exciting for the 25-year-old defender. He will look to compete at a higher level, and moving to the Premier League would be ideal. He would get to test himself against world-class attacking players in England.