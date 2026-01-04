(Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the Greek international attacker Christos Tzolis.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, the 23-year-old is highly rated by Tottenham, and the club’s analytics and scouting department believes that he is a quality player who could develop into a star in future. The report further claims that signing the International will not be easy, and he is likely to cost a record-breaking fee.

Crystal Palace are interested in Tzolis as well. Meanwhile, Manchester United were scouting him a few years ago.

Christos Tzolis has been in fine form

Tzolis scored 16 goals last season and picked up nine assists in all competitions. He has been spectacular for this season as well, with seven goals and nine assists in 17 starts.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham decide to make a move for him. Club Brugge is likely to demand around £35 million to sell the player. It would be a club record sale for them if the move goes through.

Spurs could use Tzolis

Tottenham have been watching him regularly, and they have the resources to afford him. It is no secret that they are looking to add more quality on the flanks. They have been linked with multiple wingers like Savinho, Antoine Semenyo, Ademola Lookman, Maghnes Akliouche and Nico Williams.

They need someone who can add unpredictability going forward and contribute with goals and assistance. The Greek International could be the ideal acquisition for them.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be exciting for the young attacker as well. He will look to test himself at the highest level.

The £35 million investment could be justified in future if Tzolis manages to fulfil his potential with the English club. Regular football in England could bring out the best in him and accelerate his development.