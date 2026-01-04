(Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

West Ham are bracing for a significant departure this January, with experienced midfielder Guido Rodriguez reportedly nearing a loan move to Serie A giants Juventus.

According to a new report from Tutto Mercato Web, the 31-year-old Argentine World Cup winner has already expressed his ‘willingness’ to swap East London for Turin.

Juventus are currently weighing up their options as they look to bolster their engine room for the second half of the campaign.

While the “Old Lady” reportedly has ambitious long-term plans to bring in Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali, the financial logistics of such a deal make Rodriguez a far more attractive, low-cost alternative.

The report highlights that a new midfielder is a top priority for Juventus manager Luciano Spalletti.

The Italian club is understood to have established contact regarding Rodriguez months ago and is now poised to make a final decision.

The proposed deal structure is expected to be a loan for the remainder of the season, potentially including an option to buy, with Rodriguez’s valuation estimated at around €10m.

While other suitors are monitoring the situation, Juventus remain in the driver’s seat, with developments expected imminently as the winter window heats up.

West Ham facing serious relegation threat

The potential exit of a seasoned international comes at a precarious time for West Ham.

The Hammers are currently enduring a torrid 2025/26 campaign, finding themselves embroiled in a serious battle to avoid the drop.

With the club hovering dangerously close to the relegation zone, sanctioning the exit of an experienced defensive midfielder is a calculated risk.

They currently sit 18th in the table, with just 14 points out of 20. They have only won 3 games all season.

The worst of their results came on Saturday, with them losing to 20th placed Wolves who were yet to record a win this season.

Nuno Espírito Santo is under huge pressure and a potential sack now has become a very likely possibility.