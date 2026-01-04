(Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images)

Right-back Woyo Coulibaly could be set for an abrupt return to England, with reports suggesting that Sassuolo and Leicester City are discussing the early termination of his season-long loan agreement.

According to a report from Tutto Mercato Web, the 26-year-old defender has struggled to find consistent playing time at the Mapei Stadium since his move in the final hours of the summer transfer window.

Despite choosing the Neroverdi over competing offers from Watford and Paris FC, Coulibaly has found himself on the periphery of the squad.

The report indicates that all parties are now evaluating a “premature resolution” to the contract.

However, any such move would require the explicit endorsement of his parent club, Leicester City.

The situation is complicated by the fact that the Malian international is reportedly not in the plans of Foxes manager Martí Cifuentes for the remainder of the 2025/26 campaign.

Consequently, if the loan is terminated, Leicester would likely need to secure another suitor immediately to ensure Coulibaly does not spend the next six months in the reserves.

Woyo Coulibaly has struggled since move to Leicester City

Coulibaly emerged as a promising defensive talent through the prestigious Le Havre academy.

Known for his versatility, capable of playing as a right-back, left-back, or even in midfield, Coulibaly earned a reputation as a modern inverted wing-back.

His career gained significant momentum during a successful stint at Parma, where he made over 80 appearances and helped the side stabilize in the upper echelons of Italian football.

This form earned him a £3 million move to Leicester City in January 2025. While he initially arrived to provide cover for injured starters, he struggled to adapt to the pace of the English game.

Arriving under the management of Ruud van Nistelrooy, the Malian international struggled to adapt to the pace and physicality of the Premier League, failing to displace established options like James Justin or Ricardo Pereira.

Despite the initial excitement surrounding his arrival, he was largely confined to the bench, registering just one start during his six-month spell with the Foxes.

This lack of trust and playing time ultimately made his summer loan to Sassuolo a necessity for revitalising his stalled career.

With that spell also failing to ignite his career, uncertainty now surrounds his next step. Whether Leicester opt to retain him, seek a fresh loan, or explore a permanent solution will become clearer if the current agreement is formally brought to an end.