Aston Villa target ambitious January move for Manchester City attacker

Aston Villa have emerged as the latest Premier League club to show interest in Omar Marmoush, as they closely track his situation at Manchester City, according to TEAMtalk.

The development comes after Tottenham made initial enquiries about the forward, showing growing interest in a player whose City career has yet to fully ignite.

Marmoush only joined City in January 2024 from Eintracht Frankfurt in a deal worth around €70 million, arriving with a strong reputation after an impressive spell in the Bundesliga.

The attacker is known for his versatility and his goal scoring quality but surprisingly his spell at Man City has not been as fruitful as expected.

However, opportunities at the Etihad Stadium have been limited so far.

Omar Marmoush is being targeted by Aston Villa

Marmoush has managed just two Premier League starts and a single start in the Champions League this season, with most of his appearances coming from the bench.

Fierce competition for attacking places, combined with Guardiola’s rotation-heavy approach, has made it difficult for the 26-year-old to establish consistent momentum.

Under Unai Emery, Villa have become one of the Premier League’s most tactically sophisticated sides, and the club are keen to ensure they have the squad depth to compete domestically and in Europe.

Marmoush’s ability to operate both centrally and out wide makes him an attractive profile, particularly as Villa continue to juggle multiple competitions.

That said, an City are not receptive to any mid-season departure. Despite Marmoush’s limited minutes, City view him as a long-term asset and believe he still has a key role to play during the second half of the campaign.

Guardiola is understood to value the forward’s adaptability and pressing intensity, especially with fixture congestion and injuries always a factor in the latter stages of the season.

January move looks highly unlikely for Marmoush

Any January move is further complicated by Marmoush’s current involvement at the Africa Cup of Nations, where he is representing Egypt.

City are reluctant to disrupt their squad mid-season, particularly while several players are away on international duty.

As far as Marmoush is concerned, regular football is important as he approaches his peak years, but there is no indication that he is pushing for an exit.

Those close to the player suggest he remains focused on proving himself at City and earning Guardiola’s trust over time.

