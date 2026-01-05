(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea have moved quickly to usher in a new era, with Liam Rosenior set to be confirmed as the club’s new head coach, according to a trusted source on X.

The appointment marks a decisive shift in direction at Stamford Bridge, with the club opting for a progressive, modern manager who has impressed across Europe with his work in player development and tactical organisation.

Rosenior arrives with a clear vision and an immediate focus on stabilising Chelsea’s project following a turbulent period.

Following the departure of manager Enzo Maresca, the Blues are looking for someone who can take the club out of the current crisis and Rosenior, after his impressive work at Strasbourg, has reportedly won the race to become the new Blues boss.

Chelsea could target January move for Marc Guéhi

One of his first priorities is understood to be strengthening the defensive unit, and that has brought Marc Guéhi firmly into the spotlight as a potential January signing.

The England international, currently captain of Crystal Palace, is highly regarded by Rosenior for his leadership, composure on the ball and ability to play in a high defensive line.

Guéhi has long been admired across the Premier League, and Chelsea’s interest is not new. The defender is a former academy product at Stamford Bridge, and his development since leaving the club has only enhanced his reputation as one of the most consistent centre-backs in English football.

With Palace aware of growing interest from elite clubs and Guéhi approaching a crucial stage of his contract, January could represent a pivotal moment.

However, any deal is far from straightforward. Crystal Palace are under no pressure to sell cheaply and will demand an attractive offer to even consider letting their captain leave mid-season.

Guéhi would transform the Blues defense

Guéhi would represent more than just a defensive upgrade. He would be a crucial signing, someone capable of organising the back line, mentoring younger defenders and fitting seamlessly into a possession-based system that prioritises build-up from the back.

Chelsea’s hierarchy are understood to be open to reinforcing the defence in January if the right opportunity presents itself, but they are equally prepared to wait until the summer if Palace’s valuation proves prohibitive.

The Blues are expected to face competition from Liverpool and Manchester City in the race to sign the Palace centre-back.

