(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are reportedly working tirelessly to secure the long-term future of goalkeeper Dean Henderson, with the club identifying the England international as a key figure in their ongoing project.

According to former scout Mick Brown, the Eagles are determined to tie Henderson down to a new deal as they look to protect the “spine” of their squad amid interest in their top talents.

Since establishing himself as the undisputed number one at Selhurst Park, Henderson has enjoyed a resurgence in form, becoming one of the Premier League’s most consistent shot-stoppers.

With the club keen to avoid an exodus of key stars, retaining the 28-year-old has become a top priority for the hierarchy.

Crystal Palace hoping to extend Dean Henderson’s contract

Mick Brown revealed that Crystal Palace are eager to reward Henderson’s performances and ensure stability at the back.

The club is reportedly wary of losing key personnel and views Henderson’s extension as essential to maintaining their competitive edge.

The news will be a boost to supporters, especially given reports that Henderson is settled in South London.

Speaking to Football Insider, Brown said: “Crystal Palace want to keep Henderson.

“He’s become a crucial part of what they’re doing there, and it goes back to what I’ve said before about Palace wanting to keep their best players.

“They’re working hard to keep that spine of the team together, because they’re worried about losing a few key players, and he’s a big part of that.

“He made two blinding saves in the game against Tottenham, and another against Fulham.

“Henderson has come on as a goalkeeper no end since leaving Man United and joining Palace, he has really upped his game and become a fantastic option.

“Not just for Palace but for England, his form can only be a massive positive.

“From what I hear, he’s very happy at Palace and with the success they’ve had there, so I think keeping him on a new contract is something they’ll push to get done.”

Dean Henderson has been an excellent signing for Crystal Palace

Since his permanent switch from Manchester United, Henderson has silenced critics and taken his game to new heights.

His form has not only solidified Palace’s defence but has also put him firmly back in the conversation for the national team.

Stat Value Goals Conceded per Game 1.2 Penalties Saved 0/2 Saves per Game 2.7 (70%) Successful Runs Out per Game 0.4 (100%) Goals Conceded 23 Conceded from Inside Box 19 Conceded from Outside Box 4 Total Saves 53 Goals Prevented 3.15 Saves from Inside Box 41 Saves from Outside Box 12 Saves Caught 0 Saves Parried 9

Dean Henderson’s stats for Crystal Palace this season via SofaScore

Henderson is now a fantastic option for England, proving that his move to Selhurst Park was the perfect catalyst for revitalising his career.