Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa is linked with a move away this month with European giants Juventus showing interest in bringing him back.

The 28-year-old, who swapped the Allianz Stadium for Anfield in the summer of 2024, finds himself at a crossroads midway through his second season in England, with the Old Lady keen to bring their former star back to Serie A.

Juventus contact Liverpool for Federico Chiesa

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Italian giants have made contact with Liverpool to register their interest.

Romano reported on X: “Juventus made formal contact to show interest in Federico Chiesa over possible return in January. Juve are looking to add +1 winger this month and Chiesa is appreciated. Decision up to Liverpool and the player, still early stages.”

In a follow-up update, Romano clarified the player’s stance, stating that “Chiesa would be open to a Juventus return this month.”

However, any potential deal is entirely dependent on Liverpool giving the green light.

The formula of the deal, likely a loan with an option or obligation to buy, will be the key negotiation point, but the player’s willingness to return to Turin adds significant weight to the discussions.

Federico Chiesa’s time at Liverpool

If Federico Chiesa does depart this month, it will leave a bitter taste for the Anfield faithful.

The Italian international became an instant fan favorite upon his arrival, loved for his tireless work ethic and professionalism, despite his lack of playing time during his debut season.

The situation has only compounded in the 2025/26 campaign. Chiesa has continued to be left out by manager Arne Slot, a decision many fans view as unfair.

Club Appearances Goals Assists ACF Fiorentina 153 34 26 Juventus FC 131 32 24 Liverpool FC 34 4 5

Despite making an impact whenever called upon, injecting energy and creativity into the side, he has struggled to secure a starting berth.

Slot has faced mounting criticism from the fanbase for refusing to utilise Chiesa more frequently, especially given the player has proven himself worthy on the pitch.

Should he leave, the overriding sentiment among fans will be frustration at how a world-class talent was arguably underutilised.