Liverpool are reportedly on the verge of completing a deal for highly-rated Senegalese defender Mor Ndiaye, according to fresh reports from Merseyside.

According to Liverpool Echo journalist Paul Gorst, the Reds are “closing in” on the left-sided centre-back, who caught the eye of scouts with his commanding performances for Senegal at the recent U17 World Cup in Qatar.

The deal for Ndiaye is reportedly in its final stages. If completed, the teenager is not expected to join Arne Slot’s first team immediately. Instead, he is slated to link up with Rob Page’s U21 squad to continue his development.

The arrival of Ndiaye could trigger a loan move for another talented defender, Amara Nallo.

Who is Mor Ndiaye?

Mor Ndiaye is regarded as one of Senegal’s brightest defensive prospects.

A left-sided centre-back, he combines physical strength with ball-playing ability, a highly coveted profile in modern football.

His performances at the U17 World Cup in Qatar significantly boosted his reputation, where he stood out for his aerial dominance, reading of the game, and composure under pressure.

Liverpool’s move for Ndiaye appears part of a long-term strategy to future-proof their defence, following their recent agreement to sign 17-year-old Ifeanyi Ndukwe.

Liverpool could lose out on Marc Guehi

While the signing of Ndiaye is a boost for the future, Liverpool’s pursuit of immediate defensive reinforcements has hit a potential stumbling block.

The Reds have long been admirers of Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi, but they now face fierce competition.

Reports indicate that Manchester City have emerged as serious contenders for Guehi following an injury crisis at the Etihad.

With both Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol facing spells on the sidelines, Pep Guardiola may force a move for the England international, potentially hijacking one of Liverpool’s primary long-term targets.