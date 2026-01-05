(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

West Ham winger Luis Guilherme has officially brought his time in East London to a close, completing a permanent move to Portuguese giants Sporting CP.

The 22-year-old Brazilian, who arrived at the London Stadium with high expectations, leaves the Premier League after a spell where first-team opportunities proved elusive.

The transfer marks a significant shift for West Ham as they look to reshape their squad during the January window, with the club sanctioning the departure of the talented youngster to allow him to reignite his career in Lisbon.

Luis Guilherme posts emotional West Ham farewell message

Following the confirmation of his move to Sporting, Luis Guilherme took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message with the West Ham faithful.

Acknowledging that his tenure in England didn’t go exactly to script, the winger expressed his gratitude for the experience of playing in the Premier League.

Guilherme posed on Instagram:

I arrived at West Ham at a very young age, fulfilling one of my biggest dreams: playing in Europe and in the Premier League, one of the greatest leagues in the world, with my full focus on work. Opportunities didn’t always come the way I expected, but dedication, commitment, and focus were never lacking as I continued to grow both as a player and as a man. I wish I could have helped more. I wish I could have done more for you, Hammers. But in football, things don’t always go the way we want. It’s hard to leave while seeing the club going through a difficult moment, but I’ll be cheering for better days ahead. I want to thank everyone for this time together and for all the affection I received. Now I move on to another challenge in my career, taking with me everything I lived here and with the certainty that good things are ahead. Grateful for everything.

Once a Hammer… ⚒️❤️

Nuno Espirito Santo backed as owners hope to avoid relegation

With Guilherme leaving, West Ham’s attention remains firmly fixed on Premier League survival.

Head coach Nuno Espirito Santo is reportedly under intense pressure amid the club’s precarious league position, yet the West Ham board have opted to stand by their manager for now rather than make a change during the season.

The hierarchy are understood to be backing Nuno through decisive January investment, aiming to haul the club clear of the relegation zone.

West Ham have already made swift moves in the market, securing two significant reinforcements.

Brazilian defender Pablo Felipe has joined for a reported £22 million fee to address defensive vulnerabilities, while attacking depth has been boosted with the arrival of Taty Castellanos from Lazio.

The Argentine striker is believed to have cost around £25 million, with Nuno hoping his goals can prove decisive in keeping the Hammers in the Premier League for the 2026/27 campaign.