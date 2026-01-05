(Photo by Izzy Poles - AMA/Kristian Skeie - UEFA/Getty Images)

The January transfer window has taken a dramatic turn as Manchester City have emerged as shock contenders to sign Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi.

Pep Guardiola’s side may be forced into the market following a defensive injury crisis, with Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol both suffering injuries.

The move could see the Premier League champions hijack a deal for a player who has long been considered the top defensive target for Liverpool.

Manchester City enter race to sign Marc Guehi

According to a report from BBC Sport, Manchester City are actively exploring a move for the 25-year-old England international.

The interest in Marc Guehi has intensified following Sunday’s grueling draw against Chelsea, which saw both Josko Gvardiol and Ruben Dias forced off with injuries.

With John Stones also currently sidelined, City find themselves desperately short of senior options at the heart of their defense.

The BBC understands that while the club will wait for the final results of scans on Gvardiol and Dias, the pursuit of Guehi has “progressed” significantly.

Sources suggest a January move “should not be discounted,” as City look to secure a proven Premier League leader to safeguard their title defense.

Liverpool face stiff competition for the Crystal Palace defender

Liverpool have been after the Crystal Palace captain since the summer transfer window. The Reds even agreed a deal with the Eagles for him, and the player underwent a successful medical on deadline day.

However, Crystal Palace pulled the plug on the deal in the final moments of the transfer window, resulting in the move to collapse.

This has worked against the Reds as they now face a lot of competition for his signature given that he will be a free agent in the summer.

Guehi’s current contract at Selhurst Park expires in the summer of 2026. This has put Real Madrid and Barcelona on high alert, with the Spanish giants keen to sign him on a free transfer.

Reports also suggest that incoming Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior has identified Guehi as his primary target. Rosenior is reportedly desperate to bring the former Chelsea academy graduate back to Stamford Bridge as his first major signing.

Bayern Munich are maintain a strong interest in Guehi.

While Liverpool have been the frontrunners for months, the sudden entry of Manchester City as well as other top clubs means Guehi holds all the cards.

Whether he moves now or waits until the summer, a war between the Premier League’s heavyweights could be underway.