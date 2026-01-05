'Man United are certainly looking at' - Expert confirms United interest in 28-year-old

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly weighing up a move to bring Rúben Neves back to the Premier League, with fresh developments suggesting a deal could be explored as early as this January transfer window.

According to Football Insider, influential super agent Jorge Mendes is actively working on the possibility of a winter move, leveraging his long-standing connections with Old Trafford as United look to strengthen their midfield options.

Neves, currently playing for Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League, has been on United’s radar for several years, dating back to his impressive spell at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

His composure on the ball, elite passing range and ability to dictate tempo made him one of the Premier League’s most respected midfielders during his time at Molineux, and United’s recruitment staff have never fully lost sight of his profile.

Man United have genuine interest in Ruben Neves

Former Everton CEO Keith Wyness, speaking to Football Insider, added weight to the speculation by confirming United’s continued admiration for the Portugal international.

Wyness revealed that United have closely monitored Neves’ progress in Saudi Arabia and are aware that he could now be available as part of a reshuffle within Saudi football.

“Man United are certainly looking at Ruben Neves,” he told Football Insider.

“They’ve had eyes on him for years, since his time at Wolves, they know a lot about him and have been keeping tabs on how he’s getting on in Saudi Arabia.

“Now, they’ve been made aware that he might be available and his agent has been in contact.

“He’s got strong links at United so this is not the only player he’s put forward in the last couple of windows, and everybody knows they want a midfielder.”

United’s renewed interest comes at a time when the club are reassessing their midfield balance under Ruben Amorim.

Portuguese midfielder has past experience in Premier League

While younger targets remain a priority for the long term, Neves is viewed as a ready-made solution who could bring leadership, tactical discipline and experience immediately.

His familiarity with the Premier League would significantly reduce adaptation risk, a key consideration for January signings.

However, a move to Old Trafford would not be straightforward. United are expected to face competition from Newcastle United and Tottenham, both of whom are also monitoring Neves’ situation as they look to add control and quality to midfield.

For Neves himself, a return to England remains an appealing prospect. Despite being a key figure in Saudi Arabia, the 28-year-old has previously spoken about his affection for English football, and a move back to the Premier League would allow him to compete again at the highest level in Europe.

