Man United decide to sack Ruben Amorim with his replacement already named

(Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Manchester United have sacked Ruben Amorim as head coach, bringing an abrupt end to the 40-year-old’s tenure at Old Trafford after just 14 months in charge, according to David Ornstein of The Athletic.

The Portuguese coach was informed of the club’s decision earlier today and has departed with immediate effect following a complete breakdown in relations behind the scenes.

The decision marks another significant moment of upheaval for Man United, who have once again been forced into a managerial reset amid concerns over direction, results, and internal harmony.

Sources close to the situation indicate that tensions between Amorim and the club’s senior hierarchy had been simmering for some time, with disagreements over recruitment strategy.

Ruben Amorim failed to find consistency at Man United

Amorim arrived at United with a strong reputation built during his time at Sporting CP, where he was widely praised for his modern tactical approach and ability to develop young players. However, despite early optimism, his spell in Manchester proved inconsistent.

Insiders suggest that United’s leadership grew frustrated with what they perceived as a lack of evolution in Amorim’s approach, particularly as the squad struggled to respond during difficult spells in both domestic and European competitions.

The strained relationship reportedly reached a tipping point in recent weeks, making his position untenable despite the club’s initial desire for long-term stability.

In the immediate aftermath of Amorim’s departure, Darren Fletcher is expected to step in as interim head coach.

Red Devils have a replacement lined up

Fletcher, who has been part of United’s football leadership structure in recent years, is viewed internally as a steady presence capable of providing short-term continuity while the club assesses its next permanent appointment.

His deep understanding of the club’s culture and dressing room dynamics is seen as a key asset during what promises to be a delicate transitional period.

United are not expected to rush into a permanent appointment, with reports suggesting the board will conduct a thorough review of candidates who fit their vision of a progressive, adaptable manager capable of handling the pressures of elite football.

For now, the focus at Old Trafford will be on stabilising performances, restoring morale within the squad, and ensuring the season does not drift further off course.

‘Man United are certainly looking at’ – Expert confirms United interest in 28-year-old