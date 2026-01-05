(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United have taken early steps in their long-term midfield planning by exploring the conditions required to sign Carlos Baleba from Brighton & Hove Albion, according to Sky Sports.

While no immediate breakthrough is expected during the January transfer window, the enquiry shows United’s growing urgency to reshape their midfield ahead of a crucial rebuilding phase under Ruben Amorim.

The Red Devils played a 1-1 draw against Leeds United on Sunday and it was another match that proved that they need quick additions to their squad, particularly in the midfield area.

Baleba has rapidly developed into one of the most highly rated young midfielders in the Premier League.

Man United remain interested in Carlos Baleba

He is an athletic midfielder who can contribute in defensive as well as attacking positions as he helps the team build up attacks and provides strength and security in front of the defense.

Brighton, well known for their strong negotiating stance, are understood to be reluctant to consider any sale before the summer and would only entertain offers exceeding £100 million, a valuation that effectively shuts the door on any realistic January move.

Baleba is the ideal profile that Man United are currently looking for, a dynamic, modern midfielder capable of covering ground, breaking lines with carries and offering defensive security.

However, the Seagulls’ firm stance and the financial implications mean United are unlikely to pursue the deal further this month, instead keeping him on their shortlist for future windows.

As a result, United are continuing to assess several alternative targets across Europe and the Premier League.

One such option is Elliot Anderson of Nottingham Forest, who has impressed with his energy, versatility and ability to contribute both offensively and defensively.

Red Devils have identified several midfield targets

Another name under close observation is Adam Wharton from Crystal Palace. Wharton’s calm distribution and tactical intelligence have caught the attention of several top clubs, and Palace are expected to resist mid-season interest unless a substantial offer arrives.

United are also monitoring João Gomes at Wolverhampton Wanderers, whose tenacity and pressing ability have made him a key figure at Molineux.

In France, Lille’s teenage sensation Ayyoub Bouaddi is being tracked as a potential long-term investment, while Christos Mouzakitis of Olympiacos has also emerged as a data-backed option for the future.

Rather than overspending in January, the club appear focused on gathering information, building relationships and positioning themselves for decisive action in the summer window, when more options are likely to become available.

Tensions grow between Man United pair as crisis continue to get worse at Old Trafford