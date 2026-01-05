(Photo by Izzy Poles - AMA/Samah Zidan/Anadolu/Getty Images)

Liverpool continue to struggle in the league but their star player Mohamed Salah is on a mission at AFCON.

Salah, recently the subject of an intense and, many would argue, borderline xenophobic witch hunt in England, delivered a stunning masterclass to book Egypt’s place in the AFCON quarter-finals.

Salah’s dominant displays on the international stage is more than just a great performance; it is a direct response to the narrative spun by pundits like Jamie Carragher, who have scapegoated the Egyptian King for Liverpool’s collective failings this season.

Mo Salah shines for Egypt to send them through to the quarter-finals

Away from the toxic atmosphere that has enveloped Liverpool’s season, Salah looked back to his imperious best.

In a crucial knockout clash, he took the game by the scruff of the neck, scoring the third goal with a stunning trivela from outside the box, that dragged Egypt over the line and into the last eight.

Salah seals the win for Egypt! ???? Deep into stoppage time, Mohamed Salah scored the third goal for the Pharaohs to put the final touch on the match against Benin. ???#beINSPORTS #beINAFCON2025 #CAN2025 #TotalEnergiesAFCON2025 #AFCON2025 pic.twitter.com/eRFr8kxEaZ — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) January 5, 2026

It was a five-star performance from the Egyptian king, proving to be a constant threat throughout the game.

Stat Value Minutes Played 120 Goals 1 Key Passes 3 Big Chances Created 1 Successful Dribbles 5/6 Tackles Won 2/2 Duels Won 11/20 Recoveries 6

His energy, creativity, and leadership were on show, traits that critics back in England claimed had deserted him.

While Liverpool’s attack has looked toothless and disjointed under Slot’s rigid tactical setup, Salah’s freedom in an Egypt shirt served as a stark reminder that the world-class talent is the least of Liverpool’s problems this season.

Liverpool fans react on social media

The reaction on social media from Liverpool fans was explosive, with the primary sentiment being one of fierce vindication for their star man.

Following Salah’s post-Leeds comments about feeling thrown “under the bus” by the club, the backlash from English media was severe.

Jamie Carragher, in particular, launched several personal attacks, bizarrely blaming Salah for Liverpool’s defensive frailties and his own slower goal output.

Fans were quick to point out that Salah’s form for Egypt proves the issue lies with Arne Slot’s system, not the player.

Social media was full of Liverpool fans directing Salah’s performance squarely at his biggest critic, Jamie Carragher. One wrote:

“Jamie Carragher spent weeks telling us Salah was the problem, that he doesn’t track back, and that he’s finished. Mo just dropped a 10/10 masterclass in a knockout game. Carragher’s agenda is exposed. It’s an absolute slap in the face to those ridiculous comments about him not stepping up for Egypt.”

The prevailing view among the Anfield faithful is that Salah was made a convenient scapegoat for Slot’s tactical failures.

“It’s amazing what happens when Mo plays in a team that isn’t set up to fail. He’s shining for Egypt while Slot has Liverpool playing relegation football. The media witch hunt was disgusting, but his football is doing the talking now.”

Fans were also furious at how quickly a club legend was turned upon by sections of the media after one controversial interview.

“He’s carried this club for years. The moment he speaks up against being scapegoated, he gets attacked with borderline xenophobic nonsense. This AFCON performance is exactly what they deserved. Put some respect on his name.”

Liverpool will be making a mistake if they push Salah out

The stark contrast between Salah’s vibrant performances for Egypt and his isolated figure in Slot’s Liverpool side has resulted in a major fear for supporters: that the club might side with the manager over the legend.

Salah has already hinted that the Brighton game might have been his final game for the club, suggesting that the club could sell him in January.

Before he left for AFCON, it appeared that the air had been cleared between him and the manager, however, the uncertainty about his future remains.

There is a growing feeling that Slot’s inability to get the best out of his forward line is a managerial failure, yet Salah has taken the brunt of the blame. His performances at AFCON have debunked the myth that his powers are waning.

If FSG allows a struggling manager to push out arguably the greatest winger in Premier League history to save his own skin, the backlash from the terraces would be unprecedented.

Salah has proven he is still elite; the question the fans are asking is why Arne Slot can’t see it.