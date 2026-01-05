Newcastle United have firm 'not for sale' stance for player wanted by Premier League rivals

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Sandro Tonali’s name has once again surfaced in transfer speculation, but Newcastle United have moved quickly to clarify their stance on the Italian midfielder’s future.

According to The Chronicle, despite growing interest from rival clubs, including Chelsea, the Magpies have no intention of cashing in on one of their most important long-term assets.

Tonali has endured a challenging period since arriving in the Premier League. However, club officials remain fully convinced of his value, both on and off the pitch.

Since last season, the midfielder has shown his true quality and has become one of the first names on the Newcastle teamsheet under manager Eddie Howe.

Newcastle United want to keep Tonali at the club

Rather than entertaining offers, Newcastle are now preparing to open discussions over a new contract that would further secure his future at St James’ Park beyond his current deal, which already runs until 2029.

Interest from Chelsea is understood to be genuine, with the London side closely monitoring Tonali’s situation as they continue to reshape their midfield.

Chelsea’s recruitment team reportedly admire the 25-year-old’s leadership quality as well as his ability to add strength to the side as they look or alternative options in the market to ease the workload on both Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez.

However, Newcastle’s firm position means any approach would be swiftly rebuffed.

Internally, Newcastle see Tonali as a pillar of their long-term project under Howe.

Magpies have complete faith in Tonali’s abilities

Club sources believe his best football in England is still to come, particularly once he enjoys an extended run of consistency and stability.

His ability to dictate tempo, progress the ball under pressure and contribute defensively fits perfectly with the club’s ambition to establish themselves as regular contenders for European football.

After losing Alexander Isak in the summer transfer window last year, the Magpies are firm about keeping their best players at the club and that includes the likes of Bruno Guimaraes, Anthony Gordon and Tonali.

With Newcastle financially stable and under no pressure to sell, any potential deal would require an extraordinary offer, one that the club currently see as neither realistic nor desirable.

