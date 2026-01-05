Premier League trio on radar of Real Madrid as they plan midfield rebuild

(Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Real Madrid’s long-term planning for life beyond their current midfield core is well underway, and fresh information from AS has shed light on the names being seriously considered at the Santiago Bernabéu.



While several established stars across Europe are admired, it is Kees Smit of AZ Alkmaar who has quietly risen to the top of the club’s internal shortlist.

According to the report, Madrid’s recruitment department has assessed a number of high-profile midfielders as part of its succession planning.

These include Vitinha of Paris Saint-Germain, Enzo Fernández from Chelsea, Alexis Mac Allister of Liverpool, and Adam Wharton from Crystal Palace.

All four are highly rated for their technical quality, intelligence and ability to influence games at the top level.

Real Madrid are ready to invest to strengthen their midfield

However, while those players represent proven, elite-level options, Real Madrid’s focus has increasingly shifted toward identifying the next generational midfielder before his value explodes.

That is where Kees Smit comes in. The 19-year-old first caught the attention of Madrid scouts during the 2022–23 UEFA Youth League, where his composure, positional awareness and ability to dictate tempo stood out against elite academy opposition.

Since then, Smit’s development at AZ Alkmaar has only reinforced Madrid’s belief that he could become a future cornerstone in midfield.

Internally, he is viewed as a modern central midfielder, comfortable receiving the ball under pressure, capable of progressing play vertically, and tactically mature beyond his years.

Eduardo Camavinga, Aurélien Tchouaméni and Federico Valverde are already part of the Real Madrid midfield but as they have done before, they are planning for their next midfield general.

Real Madrid’s interest does not mean a move is imminent. AS notes that there will be fierce competition for Smit’s signature, with several Premier League and Bundesliga clubs also tracking his progress closely.

Kees Smit is the player firmly on their radar

AZ Alkmaar, renowned for developing and selling top young talent, are under no immediate pressure to sell and are expected to demand a significant fee if approaches arrive.

Financially, Madrid see Smit as a more strategic investment compared to the astronomical sums required to prise away players like Fernández or Mac Allister.

While those established stars remain admired, their price tags and contractual situations make them far more complex deals.

For now, Real Madrid are continuing to monitor Smit’s progress closely, gathering data and live scouting reports as part of a long-term plan rather than a short-term fix.

Real Madrid set sights on 29-year-old Man City star facing contract uncertainty