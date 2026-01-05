Real Madrid set sights on 29-year-old Man City star facing contract uncertainty

(Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Real Madrid are reportedly preparing an ambitious move to sign Rodri from Manchester City in the summer transfer window, according to Marca.

The Spanish giants are believed to view the 29-year-old as a potential cornerstone of their next midfield evolution, with plans already being discussed internally at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Rodri recently marked his return from a lengthy injury layoff in City’s goalless draw against Sunderland, a match that showed just how crucial he remains to Pep Guardiola’s side.

Even after months on the sidelines, his composure on the ball, positional intelligence and ability to dictate tempo were immediately evident.

For Man City, Rodri is far more than a holding midfielder, he is the tactical heartbeat of the team and one of the most influential players in world football.

Real Madrid feel they can sign Rodri from Man City

Despite that importance, Real Madrid believe there may be an opening. Rodri’s current contract runs until the summer of 2027, which gives City leverage but also presents a strategic dilemma.

Madrid’s thinking, according to Marca, is to apply pressure over time, knowing that City could eventually be forced into a decision, cash in while his value remains extremely high or risk seeing him enter the final year of his deal, when negotiating power inevitably shifts.

At Valdebebas, Rodri is seen as an ideal fit for Madrid’s long-term midfield planning.

With legends of the previous era gradually stepping aside and younger stars like Eduardo Camavinga, Aurélien Tchouaméni and Jude Bellingham forming the new core, Madrid are keen to add an experienced organiser who can anchor the midfield and provide leadership in the biggest matches.

Rodri’s experience, trophy-laden career and familiarity with La Liga from his time at Atlético Madrid make him a particularly attractive option.

City are expected to explore contract renewal talks at some stage, even if no immediate urgency has been communicated publicly.

Can the Spanish giants afford to sign Rodri?

Financially, any deal would be monumental. Even with Madrid hoping to negotiate a reduced fee by leveraging contract length, City would still demand a figure befitting one of the world’s best midfielders.

Sources close to the Premier League champions suggest City would only entertain discussions if the player himself expressed a clear desire to return to Spain.

Rodri is settled in Manchester, trusted implicitly by Guardiola, and central to City’s ambitions in England and Europe.

At the same time, the pull of Real Madrid, the most decorated club in European football, is one that few Spanish players can easily ignore.

Real Madrid eye Liverpool star in blockbuster €120m transfer swoop