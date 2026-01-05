Report: Tottenham wishlist to strengthen the left-wing position has emerged

(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur’s search for a new left winger is beginning to take clearer shape as the club lays the groundwork for a significant attacking addition.

According to TEAMtalk, Spurs have compiled an extensive and ambitious shortlist, blending established elite names with emerging talents, as they look to inject more creativity, pace and end product into their frontline.

Several high-profile attackers are under consideration. Ademola Lookman of Atalanta is admired for his explosiveness and proven output in Serie A, while Rodrygo from Real Madrid represents a marquee option with Champions League pedigree.

However, both players would command huge fees and face strong competition from Europe’s biggest clubs, making deals extremely challenging.

Tottenham are monitoring several attacking options

Spurs are also tracking younger, high-upside profiles. Savinho of Manchester City has long been viewed as one of the most exciting wide prospects in Europe, although City’s reluctance to sell to another Premier League club would prove to be a stumbling block.

Meanwhile, Nico Williams from Athletic Club continues to attract attention after his consistent performances for club and country, though his release clause and wage demands are significant considerations.

Another name on the radar is Maghnes Akliouche of AS Monaco, a technically gifted attacker whose versatility across the frontline has impressed scouts across Europe.

Akliouche fits the profile of a player who could grow into a leading Premier League performer, but Monaco are known to drive hard bargains.

However, one name stands out internally at Tottenham. TEAMtalk reports that both the club’s analytics department and a senior scouting figure strongly believe Christos Tzolis of Club Brugge is the most compelling option.

Spurs believe Tzolis is the best option available

At 23, the Greece international is entering his prime years and has impressed with his combination of direct running, intelligent movement and end product in Belgium and European competition.

Tzolis’ appeal lies not just in his performances, but also in value. Compared to the eye-watering fees required for some of the bigger names on the list, he represents a more attainable deal while still offering significant upside.

With Thomas Frank keen to add more balance and threat from wide areas, Spurs are carefully weighing star power against sustainability.

While headline-grabbing names remain under consideration, the growing internal backing for Tzolis suggests Tottenham could yet prioritise smart recruitment over glamour.

