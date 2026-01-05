(Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

The short, turbulent era of Ruben Amorim at Manchester United has come to an end, but it is the manner of his exit that has left the club’s staff and supporters in a state of disbelief.

Following a 14-month tenure that saw Man United slump to their lowest league finish in over half a century, the 40-year-old was officially relieved of his duties on Monday morning.

The decision followed a chaotic 1-1 draw at Leeds United, a result that left the Red Devils languishing in 6th place.

However, it wasn’t just the results that doomed the Portuguese coach; it was his explosive rant in the press conference after the game where he slammed the club hierarchy.

Ruben Amorim was all smiles as he left Carrington

While most managers depart their training grounds with a sense of sadness, reports suggest the atmosphere around Amorim’s exit was bizarrely celebratory.

According to the Daily Mail, staff at Carrington were left “surprised” by what they witnessed on Monday afternoon.

Daily Mail’s Chris Wheeler reported: “Certainly, staff at Carrington on Monday were surprised to see Amorim and his coaching staff leave the training ground laughing and joking, the scowl of recent days long gone. He is free now and it’s time for United to move on.”

Ruben Amorim pictured with a huge smile hours after being sacked by Man United… That payout must’ve been lovely ? [@StevenRailston] pic.twitter.com/hwPMaSe7fr — george (@StokeyyG2) January 5, 2026

Ruben Amorim got exactly what he wanted

Many believe that Ruben Amorim got exactly what he hoped would happen.

His final press conference at Elland Road was nothing short of an “explosive rant,” where he explicitly challenged the scouting department and Sporting Director Jason Wilcox to “do their job.”

By repeatedly insisting he was the “Manager” rather than the “Head Coach,” Amorim appeared to be daring the board to fire him.

Reports suggest his relationship with INEOS had reached a breaking point days prior during a heated tactical dispute.

Ultimately, many feel Amorim chose to “blow it all up” to ensure he was sacked, guaranteeing a massive payout for the remainder of his contract, rather than resigning and walking away empty-handed.

For a manager who once brought so much hope, his departure as a “laughing and joking” figure suggests he checked out of the project long before the axe actually fell.